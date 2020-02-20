National-Level Hockey Player, Friend Shot Dead In Punjab

The accused fired at Amrik and Simranjit Singh following a fight, police said (Representational)

A national-level hockey player and his friend were shot dead by their colleague in Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's hometown in Patiala on Wednesday night after a fight.

The two men, who have been identified as Amrik Singh and Simranjit Singh Happy, were employees of Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd.

Amrik Singh and Simranjit Singh had a fight with a man named Manoj Kumar and his son at an eatery. They thrashed the father and son.

Later, Manoj went to his home to bring his double-barrelled rifle and allegedly fired at Amrik and Simranjit. Both Amrik and Simranjit died on the spot.

A case has been filed under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).