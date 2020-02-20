National-Level Hockey Player, Friend Shot Dead In Punjab

The victims, who have been identified as Amrik Singh and Simranjit Singh Happy, were employed with Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd.

The accused fired at Amrik and Simranjit Singh following a fight, police said (Representational)

Chandigarh:

A national-level hockey player and his friend were shot dead by their colleague in Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's hometown in Patiala on Wednesday night after a fight.

The two men, who have been identified as Amrik Singh and Simranjit Singh Happy, were employees  of Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd.

Amrik Singh and Simranjit Singh had a fight with a man named Manoj Kumar and his son at an eatery. They thrashed the father and son.

Later, Manoj went to his home to bring his double-barrelled rifle and allegedly fired at Amrik and Simranjit. Both Amrik and Simranjit died on the spot.

A case has been filed under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

