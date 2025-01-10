"Language Of Convenience": BJP's Annamalai On R Ashwin's Hindi Remark

Cricketer R Ashwin's recent remark that Hindi is not India's national language but only an official language has been supported by BJP Tamil Nadu President Annamalai, who has said that it is a "language of convenience".

Attending a convocation ceremony at a private college near Chennai on Thursday, the Tamil Nadu-born cricketer had asked what language the students would like him to address them in. "English students in the house - give me a yay," he said, getting a loud cheer in reply. He then said "Tamil" and got an even louder roar from the audience. When he said "Hindi", however, there was total silence.

"I thought I should say this. Hindi is not our national language; it is an official language," he then said in Tamil.

Asked about the comments on Friday, Annamalai said Hindi was a "link language".

"Correct. It is not a national language, which Annamalai is also telling you. Not only my dear friend Ashwin has to say that... not only anybody... It is not the national language. It was a link language, it is a language of convenience... And nowhere am I saying or anybody is saying Hindi is the national language, which Ashwin ji is correct (sic)," he said.

"Hindi imposition" has been a sensitive subject in Tamil Nadu and there have been several protests and campaigns in the state over the years.

In October last year, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK chief Stalin MK had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the Golden Jubilee Celebrations of Chennai Doordarshan being combined with Hindi Month Celebrations and said celebrating "such-Hindi language oriented events in non-Hindi speaking states" can be avoided.

"As you are aware, the Constitution of India does not accord national language status to any language. Hindi and English are used only for official purposes such as legislation, judiciary and communication between the Union government and state governments. In the circumstances, in a multilingual country like India, according special place to Hindi and celebrating Hindi Month in non-Hindi speaking States is seen as an attempt to belittle other languages," Mr Stalin wrote.