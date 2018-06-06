National Defence Academy (NDA) Principal, Others Charged By CBI, Raids In Pune Mr Shukla has been principal of the prestigious armed forces training centre in Khadakwasla since 2011.

Share EMAIL PRINT Teaching appointments at the NDA are through the UPSC, which calls for applications through ad New Delhi: The principal of the elite National Defence Academy (NDA) in Pune and some teachers have been charged by the CBI for alleged irregularities in the selection and appointment of teaching staff for training military recruits, say officials.



Om Prakash Shukla, the principal, has been charged along with a professor of political science, the head of department and an assistant professor in the chemistry department and an assistant professor in the mathematics department with criminal conspiracy, cheating and corruption.



"We registered the FIR based on a complaint about irregularities in the selection/ appointment to different posts of teaching faculty in NDA," a CBI official said



Searches are on at their offices and homes in Pune's Khadakwasla.



Mr Shukla has been principal of the prestigious armed forces training centre in Khadakwasla since 2011.



Teaching appointments at the NDA are through the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), which calls for applications through an ad.



