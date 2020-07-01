National CA Day 2020: Know Why Do We Celebrate CA Day

Charted Accountants Day or CA Day is celebrated on July 1 every year to commemorate the finding of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) by the parliament of India in 1949. ICAI is India's national professional accounting body and also the second biggest accounting organization in the world.
The ICAI is the sole licensing and regulatory body for the financial audit and accounting profession in India, and its recommendations are followed by everyone - from the National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) to companies and accounting organizations.
National CA Day 2020: Wishes You Can Share With Your Chartered Accountant Friends
Here are some wishes and messages to share with your friends:
- Chartered Accountants are the ones who create economies, create finances to rely on, create opportunities to grow..... Best wishes on CA Day to the CAs.
- contributing to strengthening the economy of your country..... Happy CA Day 20202 !!!
- It is accessible to get into CA but it is extremely challenging to pass the exams and qualify as CA.... Best wishes on CA Day 2020 to all the Chartered Accountants.
- A very very happy CA Day 2020 to all CA Fraternity members and aspirants too.
- It is truly an honor to be a CA because you are in some way
- On the occasion of CA Day 2020, I am sending you best wishes to the hard-working, inspiring Chartered Accountants who make every penny count.
- Finance, numbers, money.... They are not so easy for a normal person but for CA, they are the butter and bread.... Happy CA Day to CAs.
- Nothing good comes easy and life and therefore, it is not easy to become a CA..... Best wishes on CA Day to all those who have successfully become Chartered Accountants.