National CA Day 2020: Know Why Do We Celebrate CA Day

CA Day 2020: ICAI is the second biggest accounting organisation in the world.

Charted Accountants Day or CA Day is celebrated on July 1 every year to commemorate the finding of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) by the parliament of India in 1949. ICAI is India's national professional accounting body and also the second biggest accounting organization in the world.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) was established on this day in year 1949 under an Act passed in Parliament. Every year on the day of the establishment of the ICAI, CA Day is celebrated to honor the Chartered Accountant.

The ICAI is the sole licensing and regulatory body for the financial audit and accounting profession in India, and its recommendations are followed by everyone - from the National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) to companies and accounting organizations.

National CA Day 2020: Wishes You Can Share With Your Chartered Accountant Friends

Here are some wishes and messages to share with your friends: