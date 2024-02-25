On CCTV, Man Strikes Doctor 18 Times With Sickle At Maharashtra Hospital

Dr Kailas Rathi was attacked on Friday night.

A doctor was brutally attacked inside a hospital in Maharashtra on Friday night. The horrifying incident, captured on a CCTV camera, shows the attacker striking the doctor nearly 18 times with a sickle. The victim has been admitted to a hospital in critical condition.

The doctor was talking on his phone and seemed unaware of the man standing next to him. The man continued attacking the doctor's face and neck even after he stopped moving, the video showed.

Dr Kailas Rathi (48), director of a hospital in the Panchvati area of Nashik, was attacked on Friday night, according to a report by the Press Trust of India.

"The husband of one of the victim's former employees has been arrested for the attack. The woman was accused of misappropriating Rs. 6 lakh while she worked in his hospital. She was dismissed but later reinstated. However, she took another Rs. 12 lakh from him and refused to pay it back," PTI quoted a police official as saying.

A case has been registered against the former employee and her husband based on the complaint filed by the doctor's wife.