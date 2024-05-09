Narrow Escape For Chirag Paswan After Chopper Wheel Gets Stuck On Helipad

The pilot efficiently controlled the chopper to avert a major accident.

The President of the Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas, Chirag Paswan, had a narrow escape on Thursday after one of the wheels of his helicopter sunk into the ground upon landing at Ujiarpur in Bihar's Samastipur district.

Chirag Paswan reached there by helicopter to address an election meeting in support of BJP candidate and Union Minister Nityanand Rai, who's eyeing a hat-trick from the Ujiarpur Lok Sabha constituency.

The helipad was built a few days ago, but due to rain, the soil was wet.

Polling in Ujiarpur will be held in the fourth phase on May 13.

