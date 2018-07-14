Narendra Modi In UP Live Updates: PM To Inaugurate Various Projects Today

PM Modi will visit Varanasi, Azamgarh and Mirzapur today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi started his Uttar Pradesh visit today, his second to this part of the state in a just over a fortnight. During his two-day, PM Modi will visit Varanasi, Azamgarh and Mirzapur.

The prime minister will make his first public appearance in Azamgarh, seen as a dark spot for the BJP which swept the 2014 Lok Sabha elections in UP but lost the Azamgarh seat to former Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav.

In the 2017 assembly polls, the BJP routed Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party and Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party or BSP almost everywhere else in the state, but in Azamgarh's 10 assembly seats, it managed to win just one - conceding the rest to now allies Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati.

