Narendra Modi In UP Live Updates: PM To Inaugurate Various Projects Today

The prime minister will make his first public appearance in Azamgarh, seen as a dark spot for the BJP which swept the 2014 Lok Sabha elections in UP but lost the Azamgarh seat to former Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav.

All India | Edited by | Updated: July 14, 2018 14:50 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Narendra Modi In UP Live Updates: PM To Inaugurate Various Projects Today

PM Modi will visit Varanasi, Azamgarh and Mirzapur today.

New Delhi: 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi started his Uttar Pradesh visit today, his second to this part of the state in a just over a fortnight. During his two-day, PM Modi will visit Varanasi, Azamgarh and Mirzapur.

The prime minister will make his first public appearance in Azamgarh, seen as a dark spot for the BJP which swept the 2014 Lok Sabha elections in UP but lost the Azamgarh seat to former Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav. 

In the 2017 assembly polls, the BJP routed Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party and Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party or BSP almost everywhere else in the state, but in Azamgarh's 10 assembly seats, it managed to win just one - conceding the rest to now allies Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati. 

Here are the LIVE updates on the story:


Jul 14, 2018
14:50 (IST)
PM Modi will lay the Foundation Stone of the 340 km long Poorvanchal Expressway

Jul 14, 2018
14:48 (IST)
The Prime Minister will lay the Foundation Stone of the 340 km long Poorvanchal Expressway. This road will connect several important and historical towns of eastern Uttar Pradesh, including Barabanki, Amethi, Sultanpur, Faizabad, Ambedkar Nagar, Azamgarh, Mau and Ghazipur - with the state capital - Lucknow.
Jul 14, 2018
14:39 (IST)
Jul 14, 2018
14:23 (IST)
Jul 14, 2018
14:23 (IST)
In the 2017 assembly polls, the BJP routed Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party and Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party or BSP almost everywhere else in the state, but in Azamgarh's 10 assembly seats, it managed to win just one - conceding the rest to now allies Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati.
Jul 14, 2018
14:22 (IST)
Azamgarh, has been a dark spot for the BJP which swept the 2014 Lok Sabha elections in UP but lost the Azamgarh seat to former Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav.
Jul 14, 2018
14:22 (IST)
PM Modi will visit Varanasi, Azamgarh and Mirzapur today
No more content
Comments

Trending

Narendra ModiAzamgarh

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Fifa World CupWorld Cup ScheduleWorld Cup 2018 StandingsBengaliTamilDiabetesHIVCancerMarketSensexTrain StatusPNR StatusBest PhonesFacebookMi A2Galaxy J7Oppo Find XDominosAmazonMi PhonesOnePlus 6 Price

................................ Advertisement ................................