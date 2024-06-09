Nirmala Sitharaman Only Woman In PM Modi's Cabinet For A Record Third Time

Two-time Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman has been included in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet in his third consecutive term, creating a record of sorts for a woman minister. In PM Modi's last term, Ms Sitharaman had handled the finance portfolio and is credited with carrying forward second-generation economic reforms.

The 64-year-old was inducted into PM Modi's cabinet in 2014 as the industry and commerce minister and was handed the defence portfolio in 2017.

When then finance minster Arun Jaitley was taken ill after the 2019 general elections, Ms Sitharaman became the country's first woman to be given charge of the finance portfolio for a full term. Earlier, Indira Gandhi had held finance as an additional portfolio for a short duration when she was the Prime Minister of India.