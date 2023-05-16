New Parliament Opening Likely This Month To Mark 9 Years Of Modi Government

New Parliament Building: He had taken oath as the Prime Minister on May 26, 2014. (File)

India's new Parliament building is likely to be inaugurated later this month by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sources have said.



Sources say the new building, which is in its final stages, will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister on May 28 as his government completes nine years this month.

The four-storey building can house 1,224 MPs, officials said. It also has a grand Constitution hall to showcase India's democratic heritage, dining areas and ample parking space.

The staff in both the Houses will adorn new uniform - which has been designed by the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT).

The new structure has three doors - Gyan Dwar, Shakti Dwar, and Karma Dwar, and separate entries for MPs, VIPs and the visitors.

Sources say the Monsoon Session of Parliament will be held in the new building as per the revised set of rules.

The foundation stone of the new Parliament building was laid by PM Modi in December 2020.

To mark nine years of Narendra Modi-led government, the BJP has planned a massive month-long "special contact campaign" across the country, covering all Lok Sabha constituencies. It starts on May 30 and will conclude on June 30.

PM Modi will launch the campaign with a huge rally on May 30, BJP sources said, adding that a second rally of the PM will be held the next day, May 31. 51 rallies of senior BJP leaders have been planned across the country.

BJP's Chief Ministers, Leaders of the Opposition in states, MPs, and MLAs will also be invited to these rallies and public meetings.