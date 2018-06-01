Narendra Modi In Singapore LIVE Updates: PM To Deliver Keynote Address At The Shangri-La Dialogue

PM Modi will deliver the keynote address of the Shangri-La Dialogue, which will be the first time an Indian Prime Minister will address the event.

All India | Edited by | Updated: June 01, 2018 08:43 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Narendra Modi In Singapore LIVE Updates: PM To Deliver Keynote Address At The Shangri-La Dialogue

PM Modi with the Indian community in Singapore.

New Delhi:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have a number of engagements in his tightly packed schedule on day 2 of his Singapore visit. The prime minister will meet country's top officials, including Singaporean President Halimah Yacob and his Singaporean counterpart Lee Hsien Loong, and sign and exchange a number of MoUs today. He will also hold a joint press statement with Mr Loong.

Following this, Prime Minister Modi will deliver the keynote address of the Shangri-La Dialogue, which will be the first time an Indian Prime Minister will address the event.

PM Modi arrived in Singapore on the last leg of his three-nation tour on Thursday and addressed the Indian diaspora at a Business and Community Event at Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre. "When India opened up to the world and turned to the East, Singapore became a partner and a bridge between India and ASEAN. Political relations between India and Singapore are among the warmest and closest. There are no contests or claims, or doubts," PM Modi said at the event.

Before Singapore, Prime Minister visited Indonesia and Malaysia in a bid to enhance India's relations and engagements with the three countries, who are members of the ASEAN.  


Here are the live updates of PM Modi's Singapore visit :




Jun 01, 2018
08:43 (IST)
Jun 01, 2018
08:17 (IST)
PM's schedule for today

(8.30am IST): Ceremonial  Welcome at Istana (Presidential  Palace)
(8.50am): Call on Singapore  President
(9.15am): Meeting with Singapore PM 
(10am): Signing  and Exchange  of MoUs and Press Statements 
(1030am): Official  Lunch hosted by Singapore PM 
(1215pm): Visit to Nanyang  Technical  University 
(5.30pm): Shangri-La Dialogue Keynote Speech  by  PM 
(6.10pm): Dinner hosted at Shangri-La Dialogue by Singapore PM
Jun 01, 2018
08:14 (IST)
Before Singapore, Prime Minister visited Indonesia and Malaysia in a bid to enhance India's relations and engagements with the three countries, who are members of the ASEAN.
Jun 01, 2018
08:14 (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have a number of engagements in his tightly packed schedule on day 2 of his Singapore visit. The prime minister will meet country's top officials, including Singaporean President Halimah Yacob and his Singaporean counterpart Lee Hsien Loong, and sign and exchange a number of MoUs today. 
No more content
Comments

Trending

Narendra ModiSingapore

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Train StatusLive cricket ScoreBengali NewsPNR StatusHyundai CretaHyundai Creta ReviewDiabetes

................................ Advertisement ................................