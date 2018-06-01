Narendra Modi In Singapore LIVE Updates: PM To Deliver Keynote Address At The Shangri-La Dialogue

PM Modi with the Indian community in Singapore.



Here are the live updates of PM Modi's Singapore visit :



(8.30am IST): Ceremonial Welcome at Istana (Presidential Palace) (8.50am): Call on Singapore President (9.15am): Meeting with Singapore PM (10am): Signing and Exchange of MoUs and Press Statements (1030am): Official Lunch hosted by Singapore PM (1215pm): Visit to Nanyang Technical University (5.30pm): Shangri-La Dialogue Keynote Speech by PM (6.10pm): Dinner hosted at Shangri-La Dialogue by Singapore PM



(8.30am IST): Ceremonial Welcome at Istana (Presidential Palace) (8.50am): Call on Singapore President (9.15am): Meeting with Singapore PM (10am): Signing and Exchange of MoUs and Press Statements (1030am): Official Lunch hosted by Singapore PM (1215pm): Visit to Nanyang Technical University (5.30pm): Shangri-La Dialogue Keynote Speech by PM (6.10pm): Dinner hosted at Shangri-La Dialogue by Singapore PM 08:14 (IST) Before Singapore, Prime Minister visited Indonesia and Malaysia in a bid to enhance India's relations and engagements with the three countries, who are members of the ASEAN. 08:14 (IST) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have a number of engagements in his tightly packed schedule on day 2 of his Singapore visit. The prime minister will meet country's top officials, including Singaporean President Halimah Yacob and his Singaporean counterpart Lee Hsien Loong, and sign and exchange a number of MoUs today.

