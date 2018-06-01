Tackling Terrorism Is Important For India-Singapore Ties, Says PM Narendra Modi PM Modi and Singapore's Lee Hsien Loong discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in areas like trade and investment, connectivity, innovation and technology.

24 Shares EMAIL PRINT PM Narendra Modi met his Singapore counterpart Lee Hsien Loong in the island nation. Singapore: Highlights PM Modi is on the last leg of his three-nation tour in Southeast Asia PM Modi and Singapore PM agreed to deepen economic, defence ties PM Modi addressed the Indian community in Singapore on Wednesday



PM Modi reached the island nation yesterday after his visit to Indonesia and a short stop-over in Malaysia.



"In the coming times, dealing with cyber security and extremism and terrorism will be important areas of our cooperation," PM Modi said.



Before meeting the country's prime minister, PM Modi called on Singapore president Halimah Yacob at the Istana presidential palace, he was given a ceremonial welcome and a guard of honour at the palace.



"Valuable strategic partner in our Act East Policy! Prime Minister Modi and Prime Minister Lee had delegation-level talks" said Foreign Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.



"Discussion focused on a wide range of our bilateral cooperation, especially in trade & investment, connectivity, innovation, technology & strategic issues," he tweeted.



in Singapore.



Later this evening, he will deliver the keynote address at a security forum called Shangri-La Dialogue. He will be the first Indian Prime Minister to address the event.



Maritime co-operation, security and peace in the Indo-Pacific region are the key focus areas of ties between India and Singapore, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Singapore counterpart said today. PM Modi is on the last leg of his three-nation tour in Southeast Asia.PM Modi reached the island nation yesterday after his visit to Indonesia and a short stop-over in Malaysia."In the coming times, dealing with cyber security and extremism and terrorism will be important areas of our cooperation," PM Modi said. PM Modi and Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong also discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in areas like trade and investment, connectivity, innovation and technology. The two leaders also exchanged views to strengthen bilateral relations and explored further cooperation in the flagship initiatives of the government.Before meeting the country's prime minister, PM Modi called on Singapore president Halimah Yacob at the Istana presidential palace, he was given a ceremonial welcome and a guard of honour at the palace."Valuable strategic partner in our Act East Policy! Prime Minister Modi and Prime Minister Lee had delegation-level talks" said Foreign Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said."Discussion focused on a wide range of our bilateral cooperation, especially in trade & investment, connectivity, innovation, technology & strategic issues," he tweeted. PM Modi addressed the Indian community yesterday at Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre in Singapore.Later this evening, he will deliver the keynote address at a security forum called Shangri-La Dialogue. He will be the first Indian Prime Minister to address the event. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter