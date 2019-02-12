PM Modi Launches Development Projects In Haryana, Addresses Rally: Live Updates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Haryana's Kurukshetra today where he launched several development projects ahead of the Lok Sabha general polls due in a few months. PM Modi laid the foundation stones of five projects, including three of the health and Ayush ministries. PM Modi also launched the country's largest cancer institute at Bhadsa in Haryana's Jhajjar district. He also addressed a public rally in Kurukshetra on this occasion. Earlier today, BJP president Amit Shah started the party's ambitious 'Mera parivar, Bhajapa parivar' campaign by hoisting its flag at his home in Ahmedabad as it seeks to cover over five crore houses under the drive ahead of the announcement of the schedule of Lok Sabha polls. The exercise will last till March 2 and the BJP aims to plant its flag at five crore homes of its workers and sympathisers across the country. Meanwhile, Congress President Rahul Gandhi continues with his attack on the Modi government over the Rafale scam, alleging that the Centre finalised an overpriced deal for 36 Rafale fighter jets at an inflated price to benefit Anil Ambani, whose inexperienced defence firm was recommended as an offset partner for Dassault, the company manufacturing the aircraft.
Disclaimer: NDTV has been sued for 10,000 crores by Anil Ambani's Reliance Group for its coverage of the Rafale deal
- I am told that you are here on a study tour since the past week to learn how the Swachh Bharat Mission achieved such dramatic success so quickly, and how it can be replicated in Nigeria. I sincerely wish you all success. PM to a delegation of Nigerians at the rally
- From Haryana's soil, we had set a huge target. From one rank one pension to beti bachao beti padhao, we launched all of them from Haryana that spread across the country. The first beneficiary of the Ayushmann bharat scheme was also a daughter from Haryana.
- Today we have dedicated medical and cultural projects to the public. Jhajjhar's National Cancer Institute, Kurukshetra's Ayush University, Karnal's Health Science University, Panchkula's National Institute of Ayurveda and Faridabad's ESIC medical college and hospital.
- All these projects will bring prosperity to the lives of people of Haryana
- With this, the youth will also get employment through the projects.
- With Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao, the population of girl child has increased. With the Ujjwala Yojana, sisters are now free of smoke. The National Nutrition Mission and Prime Minister's Safe Maternity Campaign has reduced threats to the lives of pregnant women.
- We have been the first government to impose death penalty for rapes. The Pradhanmantri Awas Yojna has given houses to people. Women get to register their names for houses, that is being given priority.
- Daughters are being encouraged to contribute beyond the kitchen.
- We have got our first female fighter pilots in the country.
- For women to take care of their newborns, we have extended maternity leaves from 12 to 26 weeks.
- Approximately 75% of the 15 million loans are loaned to female entrepreneurs.
- About 6 crore women have been joined by self-help groups under the Din Dayal atayoday scheme.
- More than Rs 75 crore of loans have been provided to such self help groups.
- In about 70 years of independence, the scope of hygiene was nearly 40%. It has reached 98% today.
- More than 10 crore restrooms have been created in the 4 and half years.
- 5 lakh villages in 600 districts have freed themselves from defecation in open.
- Be it poor health or a middle-class family, the Government is widely making efforts.
- Be it the network of large hospitals, be it 1.5 lakh wellness centres across villages or be it Ayushmann Bharat that provides free treatment, we are working towards all these.
- The government is spreading a hospital network speedily. 21 AIIMS have been operating in the country, or work is being done for their construction. From these, work on 14 AIIMS have been started after 2014.
Swachh Shakti-2019 is a national event to be attended by women panchs and sarpanchs from across the country. It is expected that 15,000 women will take part in the event this year. The programme is aimed at empowering women.
The cancer institute, constructed at a cost of about Rs 2,035 crore, has 710 beds and would provide treatment of all stages of cancer, he said, adding that apart from doctors' rooms, about 800 rooms have been constructed for the attendants of patients.
He also laid the foundation stone of Shri Krishna Ayush University, Kurukshetra, which is first of its kind in the world, he said, adding that it would provide education and treatment through ayurveda, yoga, unani, siddha and homeopathic medical systems.
PM Modi also laid the foundation stone of Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya University of Health, Karnal and National Institute of Ayurveda, Panchkula.
