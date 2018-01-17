Narendra Modi-Benjamin Netanyahu Gujarat Roadshow LIVE Updates: Leaders Travel From Ahmedabad Airport To Sabarmati Ashram

PM Modi and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu hold a roadshow in Gujarat today (File)

Here are the LIVE updates from PM Narendra Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's grand roadshow in Gujarat:



10:45 (IST) Here are a few photos from Gujarat ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu's grand roadshow in Ahmedabad. Photos show a billboard welcoming the leaders to Ahmedabad as well as preparations being carried out ahead of the inauguration of the icreate center at Deo Dholera Village in Ahmedabad.





Here are a few photos from Gujarat ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu's grand roadshow in Ahmedabad. Photos show a billboard welcoming the leaders to Ahmedabad as well as preparations being carried out ahead of the inauguration of the icreate center at Deo Dholera Village in Ahmedabad. 10:37 (IST) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. He will receive Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara Netanyahu shortly.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. He will receive Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara Netanyahu shortly. 10:26 (IST)

PM @netanyahu will experience Gujarat's remarkable hospitality during our visit to the state today. We will attend various programmes and interact with a wide range of people, ranging from innovators, entrepreneurs and farmers. Know more. https://t.co/pJticm2WDb - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 17, 2018 10:23 (IST)

This Gujarat visit of PM @netanyahu with PM @narendramodi mainly focuses on agriculture, irrigation, innovation and enterprise, sectors where India-Israel cooperation can lead to wonderful results. - PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 16, 2018 10:18 (IST) Prime Minister Narendra Modi said they would dedicate the plant to the people of Suigam Taluka in Banakantha district over video-conference. During his visit to Israel in July last year, the two leaders rode the mobile unit on Israel's Olga beach that can purify up to 20,000 litres of sea water per day.



The two Prime Ministers will dedicate a mobile water desalination van to Suigam Taluka, of Banaskantha district, through a video link. Both leaders will also address the gathering. - PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 16, 2018 Prime Minister Narendra Modi said they would dedicate the plant to the people of Suigam Taluka in Banakantha district over video-conference. During his visit to Israel in July last year, the two leaders rode the mobile unit on Israel's Olga beach that can purify up to 20,000 litres of sea water per day. 10:17 (IST) But the visit will also forever change the lives of some people, particularly a village located on a small hill, six miles from the Rann of Kutch, that is to receive the Gal-Mobile water desalinisation and purification jeep, a gift that Israeli PM Netanyahu has brought for Prime Minister Modi. 10:16 (IST) The two leaders would then proceed for a Sabarkantha-based centre of excellence for agriculture established by Isreal. They will inaugurate a research facility for cultivation of dates in Kutch by remote control from Sabarkantha, the chief minister had earlier said.



In Gujarat, PM @narendramodi and @IsraeliPM@netanyahu will visit the Centre of Excellence for Vegetables at Vadrad in Sabarkantha district. They will inaugurate the Centre of Excellence for Date Palms at Kukama via a video link. The two leaders will also interact with farmers. pic.twitter.com/hhbX4TCXPO - PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 16, 2018 The two leaders would then proceed for a Sabarkantha-based centre of excellence for agriculture established by Isreal. They will inaugurate a research facility for cultivation of dates in Kutch by remote control from Sabarkantha, the chief minister had earlier said. 10:15 (IST) PM Modi and Prime Minister Netanyahu will inaugurate the iCreate Center at Deo Dholera Village in Ahmedabad that was launched in 2011 and mentors budding entrepreneurs and guides them to set up start-ups, according to an official. They will also visit a Startup Exhibition and interact with innovators and start-up Chief Executive Officers.



Prime Ministers @narendramodi and @netanyahu will inaugurate the iCreate Center at Deo Dholera Village in Ahmedabad. They will also visit a Startup Exhibition and interact with innovators and Startup CEOs. pic.twitter.com/r8C3iz5sUN - PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 16, 2018 PM Modi and Prime Minister Netanyahu will inaugurate the iCreate Center at Deo Dholera Village in Ahmedabad that was launched in 2011 and mentors budding entrepreneurs and guides them to set up start-ups, according to an official. They will also visit a Startup Exhibition and interact with innovators and start-up Chief Executive Officers. 10:15 (IST) The Israeli Prime Minister, who had reached India on a six-day visit on Sunday, has showered praise on PM Modi and called him a "revolutionary leader" who is "catapulting the magnificent state into the future". Prime Minister Modi has called the Gujarat visit an opportunity "to see the fulfilment of the promise, which our mutual cooperation holds in diverse areas such as agriculture, technology, and innovation".





(Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu held talks in Delhi yesterday)

The Israeli Prime Minister, who had reached India on a six-day visit on Sunday, has showered praise on PM Modi and called him a "revolutionary leader" who is "catapulting the magnificent state into the future". Prime Minister Modi has called the Gujarat visit an opportunity "to see the fulfilment of the promise, which our mutual cooperation holds in diverse areas such as agriculture, technology, and innovation". 10:12 (IST) "The city of Ahmedabad will greet Mrs and Mr Netanyahu with a reception, as they proceed to Sabarmati Ashram from Ahmedabad Airport," PM Modi's office said in a statement ahead of the visit. Tight security arrangements have been made in Ahmedabad for the visiting dignitaries and traffic will be blocked along the route of the roadshow between 7 am and noon today, the Gujarat Police has announced.



The city of Ahmedabad will welcome Mrs. Netanyahu and PM @netanyahu with a reception. They proceed to Sabarmati Ashram from Ahmedabad Airport and pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi there. - PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 16, 2018 "The city of Ahmedabad will greet Mrs and Mr Netanyahu with a reception, as they proceed to Sabarmati Ashram from Ahmedabad Airport," PM Modi's office said in a statement ahead of the visit. Tight security arrangements have been made in Ahmedabad for the visiting dignitaries and traffic will be blocked along the route of the roadshow between 7 am and noon today, the Gujarat Police has announced. 10:08 (IST) For the next seven hours in Ahmedabad and later in Sabarkantha district 100 km away, the two leaders hope to see the outcome of the pacts between the two countries at the ground level and improve the lives of people. 10:07 (IST) The two leaders will travel in an open-top vehicle decorated with flowers. Around 50 stages have been set up along the route that PM Modi and Prime Minister Netanyahu will take to Sabarmati Ashram. People from different states and union territories will perform and welcome the two leaders and visiting dignitaries at various points as they pass by. 10:07 (IST) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu will hold a grand roadshow in Gujarat today. The two leaders with arrive in Ahmedabad to a grand welcome shortly after 10 am this morning. They will then begin their eight kilometre roadshow from the airport to Sabarmati Ashram, also known as Gandhi Ashram, where Mahatma Gandhi lived for more than a decade.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu will hold a grand roadshow in Gujarat today. The two leaders with arrive in Ahmedabad to a grand welcome shortly after 10 am this morning. They will then begin their eight kilometre roadshow from the airport to Sabarmati Ashram, also known as Gandhi Ashram, where Mahatma Gandhi lived for more than a decade. The two leaders will travel in an open-top vehicle decorated with flowers. Around 50 stages have been set up along the route that PM Modi and Prime Minister Netanyahu will take to Sabarmati Ashram. People from different states and union territories will perform and welcome the two leaders and visiting dignitaries at various points as they pass by. For the next seven hours in Ahmedabad and later in Sabarkantha district 100 km away, the two leaders hope to see the outcome of the pacts between the two countries at the ground level and improve the lives of people.