'I Shot Him Twice': Chilling Confessions In Narendra Dabholkar's Murder

Narendra Dabholkar was shot dead in Pune on August 20, 2013.

The man accused of killing rationalist Narendra Dabholkar in Pune six years ago, has told the Karnataka police how he shot the 67-year-old twice -- once in the head from behind, and when he fell, once above the right eye. In a 14-page confession, a copy of which was accessed by NDTV, Sharad Kalaskar also admitted to being linked to two other murders -- that of rationalist Govind Pansare and journalist Gauri Lankesh.

Sharad Kalaskar, who was arrested in 2018, has been charged with murder and conspiracy and has been in jail. Several others have been accused in the murder of the activist -- the first of the three rationalists killed between 2013 and 2015.

Narendra Dabholkar's murder in Pune, in August 2013, had been followed by the shooting of Govind Pansare in February 2015 and MM Kalburgi in Kolhapur in August the same year.

But the tardy progress of the Dabholkar murder case has triggered the wrath of the Bombay High Court, which even pulled up Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in March. The Chief Minister later said he wondered how the high court could make remarks against him as the CBI was in charge of investigations. Last year, the court said the investigations were unimpressive and that the authorities were showing no urgency.

The Maharashtra Anti-Terror squad had arrested Sharad Kalaskar in connection with raids at a pistol manufacturing unit at Nallasopara in Palghar district. During questioning, they stumbled upon information that established a link between the murders of the rationalists and Gauri Lankesh and right-wing groups. This information was later shared with the Karnataka police.

Recounting the events leading to the murder in his confession, Sharad Kalaskar said he was contacted by some right-wing members, given a crash course in ideology, use of firearms and the process of making bombs.

He was told that he would have to commit the murder. "We have to finish off some evil men," he claimed to have been told by Virandra Tawde, who was the main conspirator and brainwashed them to commit these murders. Virendra Tawde has been arrested by the CBI and has been charged as well.

Sharad Kalaskar was instructed by Tawde to shoot Narendra Dabholkar in the head, so he dies on the spot. He said he had carried out the instruction, intercepting Dr Dhabolkar as he was out on a morning walk.

In the confession, he said he pulled out his country-made pistol and shot Dabholkar in the head from behind. Dabholkar fell down immediately on the bridge. Kalaskar fired a second shot, but the bullet got stuck. He then removed the bullet and shot Dabholkar's blood-stained body above the right eye. After that, Sachin Andure, the second shooter who accompanied him, also opened fire.

According to the confession, Virendra Tawde introduced him to Amol Kale, who has been arrested by the Karnataka Police in the Gauri Lankesh murder case.

Sharad Kalaskar also told the police in his confession that he attended several meetings where the plan to kill Gauri Lankesh was hatched.

"In August 2016, there was a meeting in Belgaum where the names of people working against Hinduism were asked for. In that meeting, the name of Gauri Lankesh came up and the decision to murder her was taken,' he said in his confession.

A year later, in August 2017, there was a meeting at the Shashtrinagar residence of Bharat Kurne, where the plans were finalised and responsibilities were handed. Journalist Gauri Lankesh was shot dead on September 2017.

