Narayana Murthy's 17-Month-Old Grandson To Earn Rs 3.3 Crore From Infosys Dividend

Ekagrah Rohan Murty, the 17-month-old grandson of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy, is set to receive Rs 3.3 crore from the company's dividend for the financial year ending March 2025. Ekagrah is the son of Narayana Murthy, Sudha Murty's son Rohan Murthy, and his wife Aparna Krishnan. He holds 15 lakh shares of Infosys, representing a 0.04% stake. These shares were gifted to him by Narayana Murthy when he was four months old. At the time of the gift, the shares were valued at over Rs 240 crore.

On Thursday, Infosys declared a final dividend of Rs 22 per share. As Ekagrah holds 15 lakh shares, he will earn Rs 3.3 crore from the dividend payout. This will take his total dividend earnings so far to Rs 10.65 crore.

Ekagrah Rohan Murty, born in November 2023 in Bengaluru, is the third grandchild of Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty, joining siblings Krishna and Anoushka. While Ekagrah is the son of Rohan Murthy and Aparna Krishnan, Krishna and Anoushka are the daughters of Akshata Murty and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

At 1 year and 5 months, Ekagrah is one of India's youngest millionaires. Ever since he was gifted the company's shares, Infosys has announced three dividends totalling Rs 49 per share. Based on this, he received Rs 7.35 crore in interim payouts earlier in the year. His total dividend earnings from the company for the financial year stand at Rs 10.65 crore.

Narayana Murthy's daughter, Akshata Murty, who owns 3.89 lakh shares of the company, representing a 1.04% stake, will also earn a whopping Rs 85.71 crore from the Infosys dividend announcement. Narayana Murthy himself will receive Rs 33.3 crore from the dividend, while his wife, Sudha Murty, will gain Rs 76 crore.

The record date for the dividend has been fixed as May 30, and the same will be paid on June 30.

Infosys, which started with a modest investment of Rs 10,000 in 1981, has since grown into one of India's biggest tech companies. Sudha Murty, a prolific author and philanthropist, played a pivotal role in the early days of Infosys, bootstrapping the company with her meagre savings. After dedicating over 25 years to leading the Infosys Foundation, she retired from her role in December 2021, continuing her charitable endeavours through her family's foundation. Recently, she became a member of the Rajya Sabha.