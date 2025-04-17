Bengaluru Man Claims He Bought Rs 50-Crore Dog, Probe Agency Goes Sniffing

A Bengaluru man's claim that he spent approximately Rs 50 crore for a rare breed of "wolfdog" sent an Enforcement Directorate (ED) team sniffing at his residence on Thursday, to hunt down any possible corruption or violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

The probe agency, sources said, raided S Satish's residence and also interrogated him over his dog called Cadabomb Okami, which he claimed to have purchased in February.

During the course of the raid, the ED team sifted through Satish's bank account and did not come across any huge transaction around the time the dog was allegedly purchased. Such a situation gives rise to doubts over the use of the hawala route for payment, a source said.

The source added that Satish's claims that the dog is of a foreign breed may also not be true. "The dog appears to be of Indian breed but a detailed probe is underway. His interrogation is still going on," the source said.

According to the New York Post, Satish, president of the Indian Dog Breeders Association, spent a whopping $5.7 million on the dog. This unique dog is a cross between a wolf and a Caucasian Shepherd and is believed to be the first of its kind. It is also considered to be one of the world's most expensive dogs.

"I spent $5.7 million on buying this pup because I am fond of dogs and like to own unique dogs and introduce them to India," Mr Satish said, according to The Sun.

Born in the United States, the dog is only eight months old and weighs more than five kilograms. It eats 3 kg of raw meat every day. According to the American Kennel Club, the canine is part Shepherd, and at the heart, it is a guardian breed - known for its protective instincts and intelligence - that "should never be taken lightly".

According to the Post, Satish revealed that he makes money by showing off his "su-paw-star" dogs to excited crowds, raking in anywhere from $2,800 for 30 minutes to $11,700 for five hours.

"I spend money on these dogs because they are rare. Besides, I get enough money because people are always curious to see them," he explained. "They take selfies and pictures. My dog and I get more attention than an actor at a movie screening. We both are crowd-pullers," he said.

Satish also owns a rare Chow Chow, which he said he bought for about $3.25 million last year. All these dogs are well taken care of. They live on a seven-acre farm where each has 20ft by 20ft room as their kennel.

"There is enough space for them to walk and run. There are six people to look after them," he said, adding: "They don't need an air conditioner as the weather in the city is cool but they are well taken care of."