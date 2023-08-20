Narayana Murthy Turns 77: 5 Facts About The Infosys Founder

The Indian software entrepreneur was born in Karnataka's Kolar in 1946.

Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy is celebrating his 77th birthday on August 20. With a career spanning decades, the Indian software entrepreneur was born in Karnataka's Kolar in 1946. The billionaire earned his bachelor's degree in electrical engineering in 1967 from the University of Mysore, before making waves in India's tech industry. After his graduation, he enrolled himself in the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur, where he pursued his Master's degree in technology in 1969.

On the occasion of his birthday, let's take a look at five facts about the businessman.

Career

Before Infosys, Narayana Murthy, during the 1970s, worked in Paris, where he helped design an Operating System for handling air cargo at Charles de Gaulle Airport. After returning to India, he accepted a position, in Pune, with a computer systems company. However, he eventually decided to start his own company, after which he co-founded Infosys in 1981 with six fellow computer professionals.

Research Associate

Narayana Murthy also worked as a Research Associate at IIM Ahmedabad, where he was later appointed as the Chief Systems Programmer.

Meeting his wife

In 1978, Narayana Murthy married Sudha Murty after the two reportedly dated for almost four years. Sudha Murty got candid on The Kapil Sharma Show about how she met her husband through her colleague Prasanna, who used to bring her books that had Narayan Murthy's name on them. In the promo video, she jokingly said, “I wondered if Narayan Murthy is some international bus conductor. I thought that he would look handsome and dashing, just like a film hero. But when he opened the door, I was like who is this young kid?”

Infosys

As per reports, Narayana Murthy started Infosys after borrowing Rs 10,000 from his wife and author Sudha Murty.

Honours

After Infosys joined NASDAQ in 1999 and became the first Indian company to be listed on an American stock exchange, Narayana Murthy was included in Asiaweek's Power 50 list of the most power full people in the region.

This is not all. For three consecutive years from 1998 to 2000, BusinessWeek named Narayana Murthy one of its “Stars of Asia”. In addition, he was also Fortune magazine's 2003 Asian Businessman of the Year.