Rahul Gandhi May Visit Hathras In Killer Stampede Aftermath

Rahul Gandhi is planning to visit the stampede tragedy site at Hathras in UP

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, is planning to visit Hathras in Uttar Pradesh where a killer stampede at a religious gathering left 123 people dead.

Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal told the media this morning that Rahul Gandhi is a planning to visit Hathras. Speaking about the stampede, he said, "It was an unfortunate incident. The leader of the opposition in Lok Sabha (Rahul Gandhi) is planning to visit Hathras. He will go there and interact with the people who are affected."

Shortly after the incident, the senior Congress leader had posted a social media message expressing his condolences.

"The news of several devotees dying in a stampede at a 'satsang' in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras is very painful. I express my deep condolences for the bereaved families and hope for the quick recovery of those injured. I request the government and the administration to provide the best treatment to those injured and assistance to the families. INDIA workers are requested to assist in rescue work," Mr Gandhi had said.

The stampede took place on Tuesday evening at a satsang of religious preacher Narayan Sakar Hari, also known as 'Bhole Baba'. About 2.5 lakh people from various parts of UP as well as from other states had flocked to the venue.

The stampede at the 'satsang', the police say, broke out when the self-styled godman was leaving and his followers rushed to collect dust stirred up by his car. The godman's guards pushed some of the followers, triggering the stampede. Two days on, 'Bhole Baba' remains missing and has even put out a statement from an unknown location; his lawyer has said he will cooperate with investigators.

A Special Investigation Team is probing the incident. The Yogi Adityanath government has also set up a three-member panel headed by a retired High Court judge to investigate the stampede tragedy.