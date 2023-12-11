Water Supply To Be Affected In Several Areas Of Delhi On Tuesday. Check Details

Water supply will not be available from 9 am to 12 noon on December 12 in some areas.

Water supply will be affected in several areas of Delhi for a few hours on Tuesday as preventive maintenance of the Nangloi water treatment plant will be undertaken, a notice from the Delhi Jal Board read.

It said water supply will not be available from 9 am to 12 noon on December 12 in Nangloi, Mundka and adjoining areas."Water supply to the following areas/colonies will not be available from 9:00 am to 12:00 noon on December 12 for HT Panel servicing as a preventive maintenance by M/s NWS Pwt Ltd under Nangloi WTP," the DJB notice said.

Residents have been advised to store a sufficient quantity of water in advance according to requirements. "Areas including Kudna Kamruddin Nagar, Nihal Vihar, Ranholla village, Bakkarwala, Nangloi JJC and camps, Jwalapuri, Rajdhani park, Friends Enclave, Kavita colony, Mohan Garden, Vikas Nagar, Uttam nagar, Matiala area, Hastsal, Dichaon Kalan and Jhroda village will be affected," the DJB said.

Other areas where water supply will be affected are Sainik Enclave, Badusrai, Daulatpur, Hasan Pur, Kharkhari, Jhuljuli Ujwa Rawta, Samaspur, Jaffar Pur Kalan, Khera Dabar, Malikpur, Mundhela Khurd and Dhansa.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)