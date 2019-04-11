NaMo TV Barred From Airing Political Content By Election Commission

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: NaMo TV had mysteriously showed up on satellite TV networks late last month

NaMo TV, the 24-hour channel exclusively featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speeches and pro-BJP content in the middle of the national election, has been barred by the Election Commission from airing any political content that has not been certified.

In a letter to the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer, the Election Commission said any political publicity material on electronic media without certification should be removed immediately as the Model Code of Conduct is in place.

"As NaMo TV/Content TV is sponsored by a political party, all recorded programmes of political contents displayed on the channel/platform would be covered under the purview of the Commission's Order..." the Election Commission's letter reads.

"Any political publicity materials/contents, being displayed on electronic media without the requisite certification from competent authority (MCMC in this case) should be removed immediately and any political content shall only be permitted strictly in accordance with the ECI instructions in this regard," the letter adds.

The Delhi Chief Electoral Officer had approved the logo of NaMo TV, which the BJP said is part of the NaMo App that it owns, but did not "certify" the content as it contained the old speeches of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

NaMo TV had mysteriously showed up on satellite TV networks late last month, drawing protests from the opposition.

Tagged officially as a marketing channel but also called a "news service" by some providers, NaMo TV is being beamed to all subscribers of most DTH (Direct-To-Home) platforms since March 28. The government said the channel, which borrows the PM's initials and his image for its logo, did not need a license.

Here is the full text of the Election Commission's letter:

