NaMo App Survey On Modi Government's 11 Years Gets Over 5 Lakh Responses In A Day

A survey on the NaMo app to draw people's feedback on a variety of issues to mark the Modi government's 11 years has elicited a sizeable 5 lakh responses within a day of its launch, official sources said on Tuesday.

A remarkable 77 per cent of respondents have completed the full survey, they said, adding that it demonstrated a high level of engagement and interest in contributing to this "national dialogue".

The state with the most responses is Uttar Pradesh, followed by Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Haryana.

Over 1,41,150 responses have come from India's most populated state, 65,775 from Maharashtra, 62,580 from Tamil Nadu, 43,590 from Gujarat and 29,985 from Haryana, they added.

An official said, "This unique survey is designed to actively engage people in the democratic process, empowering them to express their opinions on key national issues and government initiatives." Modi announced the Jan Man Survey on Monday, the day he had taken the oath of office in this third term in 2024. It offers a platform for people to directly share their feedback and opinions with the government. The survey ensures that the voices of the people are heard and considered in shaping future policies, the officials noted.

The questions asked in the survey seek responses on the evolution of India's approach to counter-terrorism in the last decade, how secure one feels as a citizen considering the government's actions against national security threats, and does one believe India's voice is being heard and respected more internationally among others.

It also seeks responses on some of the government's set-piece initiatives like Skill India and Make in India and efforts for women-led development.

