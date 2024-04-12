NaMo App AI Tool Takes Questions On PM Modi's Policies, Development Work

The NaMo AI tool can give information about PM Modi's development work

Reflecting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tech-savvy approach, NaMo App, his personal App has introduced a unique feature based on Artificial Intelligence (AI) for dissemination of information on the Centre's flagship schemes and how that has brought transformation on the ground.

NaMo AI, a one-of-its-kind feature will also share information on PM Modi as well as the government's achievements via AI-powered chatbot tools. The AI feature facilitates users to ask any question about PM Modi and get a 'summary within seconds.'

When one asks questions like, "What has PM Modi done for Har Ghar Jal", the app sheds light on the scheme and provides insights on the same.

Another question like 'How popular PM Modi is', also fetches an interesting response.

Taking use of AI technology, the NaMo AI replies: "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emerged as the most popular leader globally, surpassing leaders like US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in popularity. PM Modi received nearly 78 per cent approval ratings. This indicates his high level of popularity both in India and abroad. PM Modi's popularity can be attributed to several factors" and so on.

When asked, "How many awards has PM Modi been honoured with?" the AI chatbot gives information on honours and accolades that the Prime Minister has won for his work in politics and governance.

Notably, the AI tool can also be of great use to voters during upcoming elections as pivotal information regarding the Prime Minister's constituency and development words could be fetched via the chatbot.

NaMo AI is probably for the first time to have been employed by any Prime Minister for building 'greater public connect'. However, it is advisable to verify and cross-check the data with official websites and portals for accuracy.

NaMo AI can be accessed on both desktop and mobile devices via the Narendra Modi website or the mobile version of the Narendra Modi App.

With NaMo AI, users can share their questions and get responses in PDF format. And, the best part of the App is that users can use this on the go and access it anywhere.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)