Names Of 26 Of 39 Indians, Kidnapped And Killed By ISIS In Iraq's Mosul

Thirty nine Indians who were kidnapped in Iraq by terror group ISIS nearly three years ago are dead, foreign minister Sushma Swaraj told parliament today. "With full proof I can say these 39 are dead. We wanted to give the families closure only after concrete proof," Ms Swaraj said. Their bodies were found in a mass grave in Badush, 31 km from Iraq's second largest city of Mosul, and sent to a local organisation for DNA testing. Most of the construction workers were from Punjab. "Shattered at the heart-wrenching news... that the 39 Indians missing in Iraq, most of whom were Punjabis, are dead," Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said on Twitter. "My heart goes out to the families who had been living in hope since their reported abduction by ISIS in 2014." One of the Indians, Harjit Masih from Punjab's Gurdaspur, managed to escape after posing as a Muslim. He claimed that he saw his compatriots executed but the government rejected it.1. Manjinder Singh2. Jatinder Singh3. Harsimaranjit Singh4. Sonu5. Gurcharan Singh6. Kawaljit Singh7. Nishan Singh8. Harish Kumar9. Gohinder Singh10. Malkit Singh11. Ranjit Singh12. Dharminder Kumar13. Balwant Rai14. Kamaljit Singh15. Gurdeep Singh16. Kulwinder17. Roop Lal18. Surjit Mainka19. Dawinder Singh20. Pritpal Sharma21. Rakesh22. Aman Kumar23. Inderjit24. Sandeep Kumar25. Vidhya26. Santosh Kumar