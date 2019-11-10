Names Finalised For Haryana Cabinet, Expansion Likely On November 12

Haryana assembly election results were declared on October 24.

The first expansion of the Manohar Lal Khattar-led Haryana cabinet is likely to take place on Tuesday as the names of those to be inducted as new ministers were finalised on Sunday, sources said.

ML Khattar took oath as the Haryana Chief Minister for the second time in October. Dushyant Chautala was sworn in as his deputy.

The Chief Minister had a long meeting with Union Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah at his residence in Delhi today BJP sources said.

After consulting senior BJP leaders, the names of ministers have been finalised. Dushyant Chautala's party has also been taken into confidence, sources said.

Among the frontrunners for the cabinet posts are six-time MLA Anil Vij, former Speaker Kanwar Pal, Seema Trikha, Mahipal Dhanda, Deepak Mangla, Ganshyam Saraf while Ram Kumar Gautam, Ishwar Singh or Anoop Dhanak are probables from JJP.

Elections in Haryana were held on October 21 and results declared on October 24.

The BJP had sealed a deal with Dushyant Chautala-led JJP to form the government in Haryana after the party fell six seats short of the majority mark.

