'Namaskar, I'm Suspended MP Raghav Chadha': AAP Leader Reacts To Suspension

The AAP leader said the allegation was made to tarnish his reputation.

In his first reaction after his suspension, AAP leader Raghav Chadha introduced himself as "suspended Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha" and clarified that he had not forged any signatures.

"Namaskar, I am suspended Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha. Yes, I have been suspended from the Rajya Sabha today. What was my crime?

Clarifying the "forgery" allegation against him, the AAP leader said he had not forged or taken any signatures from any MPs.

"People from the BJP are saying I submitted some MPs' signatures. I want to tell you the truth. Any parliamentarian has the right to nominate names for a committee. This means that I can propose names for a select committee. I don't need an MP's written consent or signature to do so. You just have to give the names. If any MP has an objection, they can withdraw their name. We have not submitted any signatures," Mr Chadha said.

"The allegation is just a way for them to throw mud at me and tarnish my reputation. I want to tell you I am not afraid of these challenges, I will keep fighting," the suspended MP said.

Mr Chadha was suspended from the Rajya Sabha today for "breach of privilege" after four MPs alleged that he had violated rules by naming them in a House panel without their consent.

The Rajya Sabha passed a resolution moved by leader of the House Piyush Goyal to suspend Mr Chadha till the privileges committee submits its findings. Mr Goyal slammed the "unethical conduct" of the AAP leader, and called it an "outrageous disregard of the rules".