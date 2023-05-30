Nagpur Man Clicks Link To Speed Up Passport Application, Loses 1 Lakh

A 28-year-old man from Nagpur was duped of Rs 1 lakh by online fraudsters. (Representational)

A 28-year-old man from Nagpur was duped of Rs 1 lakh by online fraudsters on the pretext of speeding up his passport application.

Harish Dhondabaji Jode was contacted by an unidentified person who asked him to download a link to pay Rs 5 as fees to speed up his passport application process, the Wathoda police station official said.

"Once he clicked on the link, Rs 1 lakh was withdrawn from his bank account in three transactions. A cheating case has been registered and efforts are on to nab the accused," the official said.

