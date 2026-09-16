'Will Work For All': AIDUF Chief After Filing Nomination For Nagaon Bypolls

All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal on Wednesday expressed confidence that he would win the upcoming Nagaon Lok Sabha bypoll and return to the Parliament.

Ajmal filed his nomination on Tuesday after days of speculation. He had lost his traditional Dhubri seat in the Assam Assembly elections.

Ajmal said he would work for everyone and not only for minorities.

"I will work for everyone, for minorities as well as the majority. There are lakhs of issues facing Muslims, but the majority community also has many issues. We should not talk only about minorities while the problems of the majority remain unaddressed," he said.

Ajmal said education, healthcare and flood and erosion-related issues would be among his priorities.

"Education will be the number one priority. Healthcare, river embankments and other major issues will also be taken up on a priority basis," he said.

Asked about his chances in the election, Ajmal said, "It is very good. There is a new hope. The atmosphere will be in my favour and very soon people will see me reaching Parliament."

On whether Congress would be defeated in the election, Ajmal said, "Congress itself is saying many things. We do not know whose Congress it is today. The Congress in Assam today is like the BJP. Voting for Congress and voting for BJP is the same. So Congress should not be given votes."