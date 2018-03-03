Nagaland Election Result:With BJP And Allies Leading In Nagaland, Ram Madhav In Dimapur

Senior BJP leader Ram Madhav has landed in Nagaland's Dimapur, where he is holding meetings at the airport. The BJP and its new partner Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) are leading in assembly elections, votes for which are being counted today. At present, the alliance is ahead in 30 of Nagaland's 60 seats. It needs 31 to form government.
Leading in 27 seats is the Naga People's Front led by Chief Minister TR Zeliang. Other parties and Independents have two seats and could be key for the NDPP-BJP alliance which is now at 31. The NDPP, led by former chief minister Neiphiu Rio had contested 40 seats, while the BJP contested the other 20. Mr Rio's party is leading in 22 seats, while the BJP is ahead in eight, a gain of seven. The party had won only one seat in 2013.
Ahead of this year's elections, the BJP had parted ways with ally NPF choosing to partner with Mr Zeliang's arch rival and also his former party colleague Neiphiu Rio, who set up a new party in the NDPP.
As results came in today, Mr Zaileng offered to renew ties. "Election is election. Sometimes we get unexpected results. But we are confident we will get majority along with our allies. We are continuing our alliance (with the BJP), we have not parted at any point of time. I have two ministers in my cabinet from the BJP. Some leaders of the BJP are in touch with us. Don't know if NDPP will come back."
"We welcome the BJP if they want to be part of the government."Mr Zeilang added, claiming that his party is in touch with BJP north east strategists Himanta Biswa Sarma and Kiren Rijiju.
Neiphiu Rio dismissed Mr Zeilang's claims. "I find it amusing. The NPF had criticised the BJP over the issue of Naga traditions, etc. The BJP will have to decide who their real friends are," he said.
For the BJP, forming government in Nagaland will mean consolidating its position further in the north east. It has posted a spectacular win in Tripura today, uprooting the CPM after 25 years of rule and ending the 20-year run of the Left party's Manik Sarkar as chief minister. In Meghalaya, the third north eastern state where votes are being counted today, a hung assembly means the BJP is in with a chance at forming government by tying up with regional parties. Having recently set up governments in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur, the party's Mission North East is coming together.
