Nagaland Election Result:With BJP And Allies Leading In Nagaland, Ram Madhav In Dimapur For the BJP, a positive Nagaland election result will mean consolidating its position further in the north east. It has posted a spectacular win in Tripura today, uprooting the CPM after 25 years of rule and ending the 20-year run of the Left party's Manik Sarkar as chief minister.