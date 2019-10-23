Crucial Meet On Naga Peace Talk In New Delhi On Thursday

Nagaland Governor RN Ravi would meet the NSCN(IM) top leadership

Thursday will prove to be a very crucial day for the fate of the Naga peace talks that have been on for 22 years. It will perhaps be one last chance for the central government and insurgent group NSCN(IM) to iron out differences.

Nagaland Governor and the centre's interlocutor for Naga peace talks, RN Ravi, would meet the NSCN(IM) top leadership, led by general secretary of the outfit, Thuingaleng Muivah in New Delhi for what might turn out to be the last round of formal talks as Mr Ravi would like to conclude it within October.

A deadlock in talks has emerged after the NSCN(IM) hardened its stand on its demand for a separate flag and constitution - the centre has already rejected these demands.

Also making the equation difficult are that other Naga groups, who joined the process in 2017, are ready to ink the final peace deal without a separate flag and constitution.

Mr Ravi has already made it clear that the deal is ready to be inked and is based on the framework agreement signed between the Modi government and the NSCN(IM) in 2015.

