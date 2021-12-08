'Delay In Funeral Caused...': Nagaland Police Report Lists Sequence Of Events

A report submitted by the Nagaland police lists the sequence of events so far.

The Nagaland government in its report to the Ministry of Home Affairs has claimed that a delay in the funeral service of the civilians who were killed in the Mon district resulted in further violence, and in turn led to the killing of seven more people in the state on Sunday.

The villagers were gathering for a funeral after a failed operation on Saturday led to the killing of six locals in the state's Mon district.

Officials privy to the probe claim that an unfortunate sequence of events led to a "botched-up operation" that claimed 13 lives.

"Special Forces are not deployed without clearance from the highest level of the security establishment," an official said, adding now a sequence of events is being put together by various agencies.

As of now, prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC have been imposed in the Mon town to control the situation. The situation continues to be tense and volatile.

Meanwhile, the report submitted by Nagaland police now lists a sequence of events so far.

"On 5th December 2021, the Konyak Union had announced for a mass funeral service of the 13 deceased civilians at the Helipad, Mon town, whose mortal remains were brought there from Otting village. However, the program was postponed to 6th December 2021 at 10:00 A.M. but no such clear announcement was made regarding the postponement. This confusion led to the crowd getting agitated and a section of the public started marching towards the District Hospital and Konyak Union office whereby, they vandalised the KU office," states the report submitted by Nagaland DGP T John Longkumer and Rovilatuo Mor, Commissioner of Nagaland.

As per the report, the agitated crowd proceeded towards the 27 Assam Rifles post located at Thamnan Ward. The mob then reached the periphery of the camp and got violent, throwing stones, vandalising properties, and setting fire to three buildings within the Post.

"The Assam Rifle personnel resorted to blank firing which agitated the mob further. The District Administration and Police Officials tried to reason and pacify the mob but was outnumbered by the mob which by then, gathered to around 600-700 people armed with sticks, pipes, flammable fluids and few of them had machetes or das," it further states adding that almost after an hour into the melee, the second round of continuous firing by the Assam Rifles resulted in the mob running for safety and protection and it resulted in further deaths.