Nagaland Chief Minister Among 253 Candidates To File Poll Nominations On Last Day Though the filing of nominations for the election to the 60-member House started on January 31, the first batch of 22 contestants filed their nomination papers only yesterday.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT Nagaland Chief Minister TR Zeliang has filed his papers from 7-Peren constituency (PTI) Kohima: On the last day of filing of nominations, Nagaland Chief Minister TR Zeliang was among the 253 candidates who filed their poll papers for the February 27 Assembly elections, the state's chief electoral officer said.



Apart from Mr Zeliang of the ruling Naga People's Front, prominent among those who filed their nominations today included former chief minister KL Chishi of the BJP.



Chief Electoral Officer Abhijit Sinha told reporters that compiling the final list party-wise is taking time because of last-hour rush.



A scrutiny of nomination papers would be held on Thursday and the last date for withdrawal is February 12.



The ruling NPF is contesting on 59 seats, followed by the newly-floated Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), led by three-time chief minister Neiphiu Rio on 40 seats.



The BJP has fielded candidates on 20 seats, the Congress on 19, the National Peoples Party (NPP) on 28, the JD(U) on 15, the Nationalist Congress Party on 6, the Aam Aadmi Party on 3, and the Lok Jan Party on 2.



There are 17 independent candidates in the fray.



Chief Minister T R Zeliang has filed his papers from 7-Peren constituency, Mr Rio from 11-Northern Angami-I A/C and former chief minister K L Chishi from 32-Atoizu seat.



Five women candidates, the highest ever in the state polls, have also filed their nomination papers this time.



CEO Abhijit Sinha also said that the NPF has filed a formal complaint against Rio for allegedly blocking the way of its candidate Chupfu-o while on way to file nomination papers.



The candidate, however, managed to file the nomination papers after security was provided by authorities, Mr Sinha said.



He said the matter has been taken up with the Election Commission of India.



Though the filing of nominations for the election to the 60-member House started on January 31, the first batch of 22 contestants filed their nomination papers only yesterday.



Political parties in the north-eastern state had stayed away from the nomination process as the Core Committee of Nagaland Tribal Hohos and Civil Organisations (CCNTHCO) had, through a joint declaration on January 29, urged them to refrain from participating in the elections.



The CCNTHCO had sought the support of political parties to its call for a solution to the protracted Naga political issue first.



