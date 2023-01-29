Cop Who Shot Odisha Health Minister Naba Kisore Das Taken Into Custody, Probe On: 5 Facts

Witnesses claim the sub-inspector fired at Naba Kisore Das from a close range just as he stepped out of his vehicle to attend an event at Brajarajnagar's Gandhi Chowk.

A video shows the minister bleeding from the chest as people carry him to a local hospital in a car. "As the minister arrived at the event, a huge crowd gathered to welcome him. Suddenly, gunshots were heard and a cop was seen running away after firing at Mr Das," a witness told NDTV.

Mr Das was later airlifted to a hospital in Bhubaneswar and his condition is said to be critical, officials said.

Sub-Inspector Gopal Das who fired at the minister has been taken into custody and investigation is on, the police said. The motive behind the attack is still unclear.