Cop Who Shot Odisha Health Minister Naba Kisore Das Taken Into Custody, Probe On: 5 Facts

Witnesses claim Naba Kisore Das was shot at by the sub-inspector just as he stepped out of his vehicle for an event at Brajarajnagar's Gandhi Chowk.

Sub-Inspector Gopal Das who fired at Naba Kishore Das has been taken into custody

New Delhi/Brajarajnagar: Naba Kisore Das, the health minister of Odisha, was critically injured after being shot at by an assistant sub-inspector in Jharsuguda district earlier today.

Here are the top 5 latest updates on this big story

  1. Witnesses claim the sub-inspector fired at Naba Kisore Das from a close range just as he stepped out of his vehicle to attend an event at Brajarajnagar's Gandhi Chowk. 

  2. A video shows the minister bleeding from the chest as people carry him to a local hospital in a car. "As the minister arrived at the event, a huge crowd gathered to welcome him. Suddenly, gunshots were heard and a cop was seen running away after firing at Mr Das," a witness told NDTV.

  3. Mr Das was later airlifted to a hospital in Bhubaneswar and his condition is said to be critical, officials said.

  4. Sub-Inspector Gopal Das who fired at the minister has been taken into custody and investigation is on, the police said. The motive behind the attack is still unclear.

  5. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik strongly condemned the attack and wished for the early recovery of Naba Kisore Das . "Crime Branch is directed to take up investigation," news agency ANI quoted him as saying



