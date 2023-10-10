Indian TV Actor Claims Sister, Husband Killed In 'Cold Blood' By Hamas

Story of Odaya and her family shows the brutal nature of the Israel-Hamas war.

Israel's offensive against Hamas in Gaza has intensified after last week's 'shock and awe' attacks by the Palestinian group. Over 3,000 have died as the war entered the fourth day.

Families on both sides of the border grieve the loss of their loved ones. Stories of brutality unleashed on the innocent are emerging amid a barrage of attacks from Hamas and Israel's all-out operation to take "full control" of Gaza.

Madhura Naik, an Indian TV actor, said her cousin sister and her husband were murdered in "cold blood" in front of their children. In a video message shared on Instagram, the Naagin actor, a Jew of Indian origin, said, "The grief and emotions my family face cannot be expressed in words. As of today, Israel is in pain and the streets are burning in flames in the wrath of Hamas."

"Women, children, the old and the weak are being targeted," Ms Naik said, adding she was trolled on social media after she posted a picture of her sister and her family and said "It shows how deep the pro-Palestinian agenda runs. I was shamed, humiliated and targeted for being Jewish."

The story of Odaya and her family shows the brutal nature of one of the bloodiest Israel-Hamas wars in recent years. Many children are now orphaned and several have died in the relentless rocket attacks and counter air strikes. Death, fear, and destruction cast a sombre shadow over the streets on both sides of this conflict.

Hamas gunmen killed more than 100 people in the kibbutz of Beeri alone, said Moti Bukjin, a volunteer with the charity Zaka who recovers bodies in accordance with Jewish law.

"They shot everyone," he told AFP. "They murdered in cold blood children, babies, old people -- every one."



Israel said it recaptured Gaza border areas from Hamas. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has warned Israel's military campaign following Saturday's onslaught was only the start of a sustained war to destroy Hamas and "change the Middle East".