N Biren Singh To Be Manipur Chief Minister Again, BJP Ends Suspense

BJP's N Biren Singh has been named as Manipur Chief Minister for a second time

N Biren Singh has been chosen as Manipur Chief Minister for a second time. Ten days after election results came, the BJP today announced Mr Singh as the Chief Minister among two more contenders - Biswajit Singh and Yumnam Khemchand.

All the three had met with the BJP's central leadership in Delhi yesterday, as the party discussed who would be Manipur's next Chief Minister.

Today, Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Kiren Rijiju, who are the BJP's central observers for Manipur, landed in state capital Imphal to make the announcement.