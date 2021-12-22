'My Hands Have Been Tied': Harish Rawat's Gripe Appears To Aim At Gandhis

Harish Rawat's warning is loud and clear, with the Uttarakhand election due early next year.

Harish Rawat, one of the Congress's top troubleshooters, asks for "margdarshan (guidance)" from God and says "he has had enough" in tweets that smack of a new rebellion in the party just weeks before state polls.

The former Uttarakhand Chief Minister, seen to be close to the Gandhis, appears to complain about the Congress leadership in his tweets in Hindi.

"Isn't it strange? We have to swim in this sea of election, but the organisation, instead of supporting me, has turned its back on me or is playing a negative role," Harish Rawat writes.

"The powers that be have let loose many crocodiles (predators) in the sea that we have to navigate. Those whom I am supposed to follow, their people have tied my hands and feet. I have been getting the feeling that Harish Rawat, it's gone too far, you have done enough, it is time to rest," he says.

"Then there is a voice in the head that quietly says I am neither weak nor will run from challenges. I am in turmoil. Hope the New Year shows me the way. I am confident that Lord Kedarnath (Shiva), will show me the way," the Congress leader continues, making it clear that he is unhappy and reconsidering his future.

Not long ago, he was firefighting for the Congress in Punjab, one of the bigger states heading to polls.