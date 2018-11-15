'My Government Tolerant To All Religions': Mamata Banerjee On World Philosophy Day

Mamata Banerjee also said tolerance is the key to the progress of civilisation.

Mamata Banerjee today tweeted that her government respects all religions and schools of thought.

The chief minister, on the occasion of World Philosophy Day, wrote in a Twitter post that tolerance is instrumental in the progress of civilisation.

"Today is World Philosophy Day. We respect all schools of thought. We respect all religions. Tolerance is the key to the progress of civilisation. My best wishes to all," Ms Banerjee wrote on her Twitter handle.

In order to renew the national, sub-regional, regional and international commitment to philosophy, the UNESCO introduced the World Philosophy Day in 2002.