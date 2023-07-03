"I Will Rebuild The Party": Sharad Pawar's Show Of Strength After Rebellion

He left from Pune for Karad on Monday morning and stopped along the way to meet supporters.

Day after a huge political embarrassment because of his nephew's shock rebellion, Nationalist Congress Party patriarch Sharad Pawar put up a show of strength while paying tribute to his mentor and Maharashtra's first Chief Minister Yashwantrao Chavan at his memorial in Satara district's Karad on the occasion of Guru Purnima. In an emotionally charged address to supporters, he said the BJP was trying to "destroy" all Opposition parties, and vowed to rebuild the NCP.

"Today, in Maharashtra and the country, a rift is being created between the society in the name of caste and religion by some groups," he said, adding that rebels can return, but there is a time limit to this.

"Those who tried to break NCP, we will show them their real place," he added.

The 82-year-old leader yesterday claimed he was undeterred by his nephew Ajit Pawar's rebellion and would start afresh by going among the people.

"My fight against communal forces begins today. Such rebellions happen. I will rebuild the party," Mr Pawar said in Karad today. He also accused the BJP of creating fear in society.

Sharad Pawar left from Pune for Karad on Monday morning and stopped along the way to meet supporters who lined up on roadsides to greet him and extend support to him.

Ajit Pawar on Sunday led a vertical split in the NCP to become the deputy chief minister in the Eknath Shinde-BJP government.

In Karad, Sharad Pawar was welcomed by thousands of supporters and local MLA Balasaheb Patil. MLA Makarand Patil, who was present at Ajit Pawar's bungalow before his swearing-in, also welcomed Sharad Pawar in Karad. Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan, despite strained relations with Sharad Pawar, made an appearance with him to project a united Opposition in the face of the crisis.