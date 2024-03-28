'My Boss, PM Narendra Modi Is The Best': Anurag Thakur At NDTV Conclave

Union Minister Anurag Thakur today claimed that his boss, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is the best as he is strict at work, but kind towards the citizens of India.

"Most people here have their bosses. But My boss, PM Modi, is the best. He is the strictest at work, but kindest for the citizens of India," Mr Thakur said at the NDTV Yuva Conclave.

"He hasn't taken a single holiday in 23 years. Even when his mother passed away, he just took a 2 hour break for the funeral and then got back to work. That is the type of commitment the PM has," he added.

The minister for youth affairs said that PM Modi, since taking office, has promoted pro-poor policies which have lifted 25 crore people out of poverty.

India's biggest youth disruptors from politics, cinema, music and comedy will come together at NDTV's Yuva - Youth For Change mega conclave.

The event will feature performances by Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra, singer Jasleen Royal and comedian Gaurav Kapoor as well as panel discussions with social media influencers Divija Bhasin and Dr Cuterus among many others.

Mr Thakur said that for him, 'Yuva' means positive energy, inspiration, passion, motivation, innovation, empowerment, development, commitment and growth. He said that these are qualities which Prime Minister Narendra Modi symbolises.

"When I look at PM Modi, even when he's flying Tejas or doing deep-sea diving, yuva is in your thinking and work," he said.