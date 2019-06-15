Bihar Encephalitis Deaths Reach 73, Minister To Visit Tomorrow: 10 Points

Today, the number of casualties due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome rose to 73 (File)

New Delhi: Acute Encephalitis Syndrome has claimed the lives of 6 more children in Bihar today as the state grapples with the deadly disease. The number of deaths in Muzaffarpur now stands at 73 this month. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan will visit Muzaffarpur tomorrow to take stock of the situation. The state health department had cited hypoglycemia, a condition caused by very low level of blood sugar, as the main reason for the deaths. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had said earlier this week that there is a lack of information and awareness among the people on how to tackle the disease.