In Bihar, Number Of Child Deaths Due To Acute Encephalitis Rise To 57

Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES), a viral infection, is a bunch of diseases that include hypoglycemia.

Acute Encephalitis Syndrome has led to the death of 57 children in Bihar's Muzaffarpur, Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey said on Friday.

"In the last 20-22 days, 57 children have died due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES)," he said.

Of the total number, 47 children have died in Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) while 10 died at the private Kejriwal Hospital, he said.

"We are monitoring all this. The Health Ministry in the state held a meeting on this and decided to make people aware of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES)," the health minister was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"A team of one professor, three associate professors, four assistant professors, nine senior residents and 15 junior residents are seeing this matter and looking after the children. We are providing more beds in both the hospitals for treatment," he added.

Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey gives update on AES deaths in Bihar.

Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES), a viral infection, is a bunch of diseases that include hypoglycemia, dyselectrolytemia, varicella (chicken pox), Japanese Encephalitis +ve and AES unknown. AES outbreaks are routine in areas in and around Muzaffarpur during summer, and mostly affects children below 15 years of age.

"Maximum deaths have occurred this year due to Hypoglycemia resulting from high heat, humidity and no rains," the state health department said in a press release.

It advised parents to not let their children play in open sun, or allow them to go to bed empty stomach. Give them a glass of lime water with sugar or ORS also at bed time to avoid Hypoglycemia, it said.

(With Inputs From ANI)