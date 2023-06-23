'Must Do All We Can To Stop Bloodshed In Ukraine': PM Modi To US Congress

PM Modi has been insisting that the Ukraine conflict should be resolved through dialogue.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated India's "not an era of war" stance over Ukraine while addressing a joint sitting of the US Congress. "This is not an era of war but of dialogue and diplomacy," he said amid tremendous applause.

"We all must do what we can to stop bloodshed and human suffering," he said.

Since the Ukraine conflict began in February last year, PM Modi spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin as well as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky a number of times during which he insisted that the conflict should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy.

His remarks came hours after he said India is ready to contribute in any way it can to restore peace in Ukraine, during a joint news conference with President Joe Biden at the White House after their talks.

Biden said the two leaders talked about their shared efforts to mitigate the humanitarian tragedies unleashed by Russia's brutal war in Ukraine and to defend the core principles of the UN Charter on sovereignty and territorial integrity.

In a joint statement after their talks, both the leaders expressed their deep concern over the conflict in Ukraine and mourned its terrible and tragic humanitarian consequences.

The leaders underscored the serious and growing impacts of the war on the global economic system, including on food, fuel and energy security, and critical supply chains.