Muslims Object To Plea For Worship At Mathura's Shahi Idgah Premises

The Muslim side has objected to a plea seeking worship at "Krishna Koop" on the premises of Mathura's Shahi Idgah and asked the Allahabad High Court that no order on the application be passed as the maintainability suit is pending before it.

The Muslim side has challenged the maintainability suit that seeks "removal" of Shahi Idgah mosque which it claims has been built on 13.37-acre land of Katra Keshav Deo temple.

After hearing the two sides, the High Court fixed the next date of hearing in the case on April 1.

On Wednesday, an objection was raised by the Muslim side on the application moved under Section 151 (inherent power of court) of Civil Procedure Code filed by Ashutosh Pandey.

In his plea, Mr Pandey said "Basoda puja" is performed every year by Hindu devotees at "Krishna Koop" (well) in the Shahi Idgah complex adjoining the Krishna Janmabhoomi temple on 'Mata Sheetla Saptami' and on 'Mata Sheetala Ashtami'.

This year 'Mata Sheetla Saptami' is on April 1 and 'Mata Sheetla Ashtami' on April 2, the plea said.

On those days, the "Basoda puja" has to be performed by the plaintiffs at Krishna Koop, but the defendants are preventing them from performing the puja, Pandey said in the plea.

The Muslim side argued that pending the hearing on the maintainability suit, no order on such an application has to be passed.

The application was also opposed by the Muslim side saying it is Waqf property and the plea is not maintainable.

In May last year, the High Court transferred around 15 cases related to the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah masjid dispute to itself.