Muslim Men's Killing: Case Against Rajasthan Cops Over Violent Raid Claim

The Haryana Police has filed a case against around 30 to 40 unnamed cops of Rajasthan Police on a complaint by a woman that her pregnant daughter-in-law was assaulted during a raid linked to the killing of two Muslim men.

The woman's son, Srikant Pandit, is an accused in the kidnapping and murder of 25-year-old Nasir and 35-year-old Junaid alias Juna. Pandit is a member of a cow protection group led by Bajrang Dal member Monu Manesar, who is among the five accused evading arrest.

Dulari Devi, Pandit's mother, in her complaint alleged that a team of Rajasthan Police assaulted her family members, and kicked her pregnant daughter-in-law in the stomach, which caused her to have a miscarriage.

A case has been registered under sections 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapons), 149 (unlawful assembly), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 452 (house-trespass) and 312 (causing miscarriage) of the Indian Penal Code, the police said.

The Rajasthan Police has denied Devi's allegation.

The cause of death of the child is yet to be known as the viscera examination report from the forensic science laboratory is awaited, the official said.

The woman had also accused around "40 personnel of the Rajasthan Police of forcibly entering" her house, "abusing" them and taking away her other two sons.

The two men from Rajasthan were found charred to death inside an SUV in Haryana last week . They were attacked by a group of four men after being suspected of smuggling cows for slaughter in Haryana's Nuh, said police.