They Tore My Kurta, Told Me To Say 'Jai Shri Ram': Muslim Man In Gurgaon

A police case has been filed and CCTV footage has been seized but attackers have yet to be identified

A 25-year-old man has claimed that he was attacked while on his way home after offering namaz at a mosque in the Sadar area of Gurgaon. The Millennium City lies adjacent to Delhi and is part of BJP-ruled Haryana. The alleged attack comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a speech from Parliament's Central Hall, asked National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders, lawmakers and Chief Ministers to seek the trust of minority communities who had been "made to live in fear".

Mohammed Barakat Alam, 25, said he was returning from evening prayers when he was set upon by a gang of four to five people who knocked off his skullcap and ordered him to chant "Jai Shri Ram". He said when he refused, he was manhandled.

"I was returning from namaaz when a man came up to me and told me I was not allowed to wear my cap. I refused to remove it but then he hit the back of my head and removed it and started cursing me," he told NDTV.

He said he tried appealing for help from people around him but nobody came forward. "Then they asked me to say "Jai Shri Ram". I said, 'why should I?' and then they started hitting me and tearing my kurta," he added.

He said the accused then escaped - one on foot and the rest on motorcycles.

A police case has been filed and CCTV footage of the incident has been seized. However, the accused are yet to be identified.

The BJP won a huge victory in Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.

In 10 seats of Haryana and seven seats in Delhi, the party made a clean sweep. In Madhya Pradesh, which was wrested by the Congress in December, the party won 28 of the 29 Lok Sabha seats.

Mohammed Alam said he was from Begusarai in Bihar, which voted for BJP leader Giriraj Singh to parliament over CPI and former Jawaharlal Nehru University student leader Kanhaiya Kumar.

The incident comes shortly after one in Madhya Pradesh, in which two men were tied to a tree and thrashed for allegedly carrying beef. In a video of the attack, a woman is also seen being hit with a slipper as she curls up and takes the blows in silence from an attacker who is heard yelling "Jai Shri Ram".

The police said five men had been arrested in connection with the assault. One of the accused, Shubham Singh, who calls himself a member of "Ram Sena", posted the video on his Facebook account on May 23; he deleted it later.

In a photo he uploaded in April, he is seen standing next to BJP parliamentarian and Malegaon blasts accused Pragya Thakur and a group of men.