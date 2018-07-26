Museum For All Former Prime Ministers At Teen Murti Bhavan Complex Soon

Teen Murti Bhavan complex also houses the Jawaharlal Nehru memorial.

A museum for all former prime ministers of the country will be built in the Teen Murti Bhavan complex housing the Jawaharlal Nehru memorial, NMML director Shakti Sinha said today.

The decision was taken at the 43rd annual general meeting of the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) chaired by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh here today.

"We will build a museum for all Prime Ministers in the 25 acre estate (Teen Murti Bhavan). This will be separate from the existing structure of the Nehru Memorial," Sinha told reporters after a two-hour long meeting.

The NMML at the Teen Murti Bhavan was set up in the memory of the country's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru as an autonomous institution under the Ministry of Culture.