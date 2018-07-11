Munna Bajrangi Was Shot 7 Times By Baghpat Jail Inmate, Say Police

"A pistol, two magazines and 22 cartridges were recovered," police said. (File)

Gangster Prem Prakash alias Munna Bagrangi, who was killed in the Baghpat district jail here by a co-prisoner, had been shot at seven times, the police said today.

The postmortem examination report of Bagrangi said he was shot at seven times by jail inmate Sunil Rathi, Superintendent of Police Jai Prakash said today.

He said one of the bullets had hit Munna Bajrangi's head and a portion of his head was badly mutilated on the right side.

"A pistol, two magazines and 22 cartridges have been recovered from a drain inside the jail," he said, adding it was yet to be ascertained as to how the pistol reached inside the jail.

"A probe is on," he added.

"Bagrangi had an argument over 'supari' (contract killing) with Rathi after which the latter killed him. This has come to the fore but it is being verified," he said.

Mafia don Bajrangi was shot dead inside Baghpat jail on Monday morning hours before he was to be produced in a local court in a case of extortion of money from a former BSP legislator.