Bhupinder Singh Bhalla has been appointed as the new chairman of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), according to an official order issued on Friday.

He succeeds Mr Dharmendra, a 1989-batch officer, as the civic body chairman.

IAS Bhalla, a 1990-batch officer, is currently the additional chief secretary of Delhi.

