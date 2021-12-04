Mumbai's Latest Home Quarantine Rules Amid Omicron Threat In 5 Points

Mumbai's "ward war room", or WWR, team will dial people in home quarantine at least five times a day to monitor their health. It will monitor whether those who are in home quarantine are indeed following the rule.

A software will segregate passengers according to their addresses into 24 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai, or MCGM. The disaster management unit will distribute the list of addresses to all the 24 "ward war rooms", or WWR, and field medical officers.

The WWRs will inform passengers to remain under seven-day home quarantine. They will provide passengers with information on COVID-19 protocols and answer their concerns.

Medical teams will be sent regularly with ambulances to check whether passengers are complying with rules. On Day 7 of home quarantine, WWRs will ensure passengers take RT-PCR test.