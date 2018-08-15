Mumbai's Bandra Station Is The 7th Cleanest Railway Station In India

The survey ranked cleanliness position of 407 stations across the country.

Bandra Terminus in suburban Mumbai has been adjudged the seventh cleanest railway station in a survey that covered 407 stations across the country.

Bandra Terminus, which comes under the Western Railway, is the only station from Mumbai to feature in the top 10 list of the 'Swachh Rail-Swachch Bharat Survey', result of which was released on Monday.

The survey ranked cleanliness position of 407 stations across the country.

According to the survey, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) Mumbai stood at 13 position, Mumbai Central at 40, Dadar (Central Railway) at 49, Thane at 57 and Kalyan was ranked 74.

A senior official of the Western Railway expressed happiness over Bandra Terminus's ranking and said efforts will be made to improve its position and that of other stations in the next round of the survey.

"For the second consecutive year, we (the WR) have bagged the fifth spot among 16 zonal railways," he said.

Advertisement

Though none of the Central Railway's (CR) stations could make it to the top 10, a few of them made quantum jump in ranking.

According to the survey, CSMT Mumbai's ranking improved to 13 from last year's 44, while Dadar jumped to 49th position from 70 a year ago.

A CR spokesperson said, "The performance of CR stations in the survey has been impressive because we took sustained efforts to ensure their cleanliness."

According to the survey conducted by the IRCTC, Jodhpur secured the first spot followed by Jaipur and Tirupati stations at second and third spots, respectively.