Rain In Mumbai, Met Forecasts Wet Weather In Maharashtra Next 2-3 Days

Mumbai Rain: The city and its neighbouring areas saw rain and thundershowers on Thursday night. More light to moderate showers are predicted in the next 48 to 72 hours.

Mumbai weather forecast: City is witnessing a cloudy day. Light to moderate rainfall is expected

Mumbai:

Mumbai and its neighbouring regions saw a cloudy morning on Friday. Light to moderate rainfall was reported at several localities in Mumbai. Borivali, Mahalaxmi, Dombivali, Kurla and a few more places saw light rainfall last night as well. Neighbouring areas of Thane, Raigad, Pune, Satara and Sindudurg witnessed light showers in the last 24 hrs. Some localities also reported thunderstorms and lightning. KS Hosalikar, Head of the Regional Meteorological Center in Mumbai tweeted photos of a cloudy Mumbai and wrote, "Horizon hardly visible, smog and hazy today, still I must say weather pleasant over here now."  

Mumbai weather forecast:

According to the weather office, there is possibility of rain and thunderstorms for the next two or three days in parts of the Konkan and interior and coastal Maharashtra including Kolhapur, Pune, and parts of Marathwada and Chandrapur.   

The next 48 to 72 hours are crucial for farmers as thunderstorms and showers may the affect rabi crop in the harvest season. It may also affect the mango production in the coastal region, according to state officials.

Mumbai air quality:

The air quality index of Mumbai is 154, which is in the "unhealthy" category. (according to the https://aqicn.org/) The air quality of the city was worse on Thursday night when it surpassed New Delhi, due to cloudy conditions, said the weather official. 

